LEBANON, N.H. (WCAX) - There are some things that the pandemic can’t put a damper on and that includes the Prouty. The largest fundraiser of the year for the Norris Cotton Cancer Center.

The wheels continue to roll for The Prouty. This group is taking part in the Ultimate ride- a 2-day 200 mile course. The ride raises millions every year to support those affected by cancer. Steven Leach- who is riding in his 4th Prouty-- is the Director of the Norris Cotton Cancer Center.

“It allows us to do all the things that we do for our patients, all the research that we do for the world, and it brings our community together,” said Dr. Steven Leach of the Norris Cotton Cancer Center.

Jessica Oakes was diagnosed with Breast Cancer two years ago. I bumped into her and her family Friday morning. She’s been riding in the Prouty for 6 years.

“As soon as I got to Dartmouth I felt like I relaxed because I knew that I was in good hands so it kind of gave the Prouty a whole new meaning for me,” said Oakes.

But it’s also a new year for the event, unlike past years which saw 4-thousand participants all starting at once, this year’s event has taken place over a 6 week period in much smaller groups, to help stop the spread of COVID-19.

“The silver lining of the virtual Prouty is that people can do it anywhere,” said Jean Brown, Event Director.

People have been sending in their photos from all over. They are all contributing their own amounts. 40 million dollars have been raised since the event first began 39 years ago.

“It all goes to patient services and cancer research that are otherwise unfunded,” said Brown.

“It feels different but at the same time it’s just been a miracle how the community has still supported us,” said Leach.

And as the bike routes continue through the weekend, riders are already eyeing next year.

“I was think as we were riding, I’m looking forward to years when everyone is together again,” said Oakes.

This year, participants raised upwards of 2.8 million dollars. An impressive feat for the first of its kind event. And online awards ceremony Saturday night will celebrate that.

