Williston case highlights transmission and containment of virus at school

WILLISTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Will the start of school lead to more infections? Health officials say yes, it’s inevitable, but that’s not cause for concern.

They point to a recent case at child care facility in Williston where a sick adult infected some children. The state won’t say which facility, how many children or how old they are other than to say a few children got sick and they are all very young.

It's now been a full week without any new infections there.

Vt. Health Commissioner Dr. Mark Levine says the Williston case highlights the fact that adults tend to pass the virus to kids and not the other way around. He also says this case should serve as a reminder that as long as infections are isolated and scattered, they can be effectively contained.

Copyright 2020 WCAX. All rights reserved.