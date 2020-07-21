Woman turns herself in after failing to turn child into DCF custody

NEWPORT, Vt. (WCAX) - Police say the mother in trouble for failing to hand over custody of her three-year-old to DCF, turned herself into police Monday afternoon.

Shannon Webb was then was arraigned and released with some undisclosed court restrictions.

The three-year-old is safe in DCF custody.

No date has been set for the next court appearance.

