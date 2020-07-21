BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) -Good Tuesday, everyone! And what a fine summer day it’s going to be! The recent heat wave is now over, so it will be much more comfortable today with lower temperatures & humidity.

There will be plenty of sunshine today with just a few clouds mixing in. Temperatures will be just about right for this time of the year.

A frontal system will be moving in on Wednesday with showers and possible thunderstorms, especially in our southern areas, from mid-afternoon through the evening hours. There may be some locally heavy downpours with these thunderstorms.

There will also be a chance for showers & thunderstorms again on Thursday.

Then we’ll dry out for a couple of nice summer days again on Friday & Saturday. Temperatures will start coming up a few degrees.

Most of Sunday will be partly sunny, but another frontal system will be moving in from the west late in the day and into the overnight with showers & possible thunderstorms. Some of those showers could linger into Monday.

Take MAX Advantage of the much nicer weather today! -Gary

