BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX)-

Today has been such a treat! A beautiful summer day with reasonable temperatures and reasonable humidity. If you didn’t get a chance to enjoy it, make sure you get outside after dinner. Summer always seems to be pretty short around here!

Wednesday, a frontal system will be approaching with showers and possible thunderstorms, especially in our southern areas, from mid-afternoon through the evening hours. There may be some locally heavy downpours with these thunderstorms.

And Thursday, there will again be a chance for showers and thunderstorms but we do still need the rain in this area.

That will set us up for a couple of beautiful summer days again for Friday and Saturday. Temperatures will start creeping up a bit.

Most of Sunday will be partly sunny, but another frontal system will be moving in from the west late in the day and into the overnight with showers and possible thunderstorms. Some of those showers could linger into Monday.

