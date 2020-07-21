Advertisement

Your MAX Advantage Forecast

By Dan Dowling
Published: Jul. 20, 2020
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Monday was our third day in a row to hit 90 degrees in Burlington. It’s our second heatwave of the season. But as we head into mid week, it looks like we’ll finally get a break from the 90 degree heat, and a brief respite from the humdity.

Dewpoints will drop into the mid to upper 50s by Tuesday morning with temperatures starting the day in the mid 60s. It will be a nice one with partly sunny skies and highs heading into the low 80s by the afternoon. Clouds will thicken up on Tuesday night, ahead of our next weather system.

Wednesday looks to be the wettest day of the week with scattered showers and the chance for a few thunderstorms. The humidity will be back on the rise as well with highs once again close to 80. Plan on a chance for a few afternoon showers and thunderstorms on Thursday as well.

Friday and Saturday will be your Max Advantage days of the week with plenty of sunshine and seasonable temperatures. By early next week, we run the risk for a few more showers with temperatures on the rise, heading into the mid 80s.

