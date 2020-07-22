Advertisement

AP source: NFLPA agrees with league on no preseason games

A general view of the NFLPA logo is seen on a video board during the NFLPA Legends Brunch at the National World War II Memorial Museum on Sunday February 3, 2013 in New Orleans, Louisiana.
A general view of the NFLPA logo is seen on a video board during the NFLPA Legends Brunch at the National World War II Memorial Museum on Sunday February 3, 2013 in New Orleans, Louisiana.(Aaron M. Sprecher/AP Images for NFLPA)
By SIMMI BUTTAR
Published: Jul. 21, 2020 at 9:15 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — The NFL Players Association has agreed to the league's plan to drop all preseason games for the 2020 season, a person familiar with the decision told The Associated Press.

The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the offer had not been made public.

The union also agreed to a 80-player roster limit for training camp, instead of the usual 90.

The players’ union plan came during a conference call on Tuesday.

The agreement between the union and the league came a day after league made a proposal on not playing any preseason games because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The players’ association originally had sought no preseason games and the league had reduced the exhibition schedule to two games. But on Monday evening, the NFL said it would eliminate those preseason contests and also would offer players 18 days for acclimation, up from seven days.

Also on Monday, the league said players will be tested daily for the coronavirus for at least the first two weeks of training camp, per the league’s new testing protocols.

Rookies have started reporting this week and all players are expected to report next week.

The league and the NFLPA already finalized protocols regarding team travel, media, and treatment response, and updated the facilities protocol to specifically address training camp based on recommendations from a joint committee of doctors, trainers and strength coaches formed by the league and players’ union.

___

AP Pro Football Writer Barry Wilner contributed to this report.

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National Politics

Trump’s new immigration fight: how to redraw House districts

Updated: 8 minutes ago
President Donald Trump signed a memorandum Tuesday that seeks to bar people in the U.S. illegally from being counted in congressional reapportionment, a move that drew immediate criticism from Democratic officials.f

Coronavirus

Trump urges Americans to mask up and says the pandemic will likely get worse before it gets better

Updated: 17 minutes ago
|
President Trump is urging Americans to mask up and says the pandemic in America will probably get worse before it gets better.

News

Latest coronavirus numbers -- WCAX continuing coverage

Updated: 30 minutes ago
|
By WCAX
The latest numbers on the coronavirus in our region and other important information.

News

Police: Victim in Shoreham fire may have ignited blaze

Updated: 44 minutes ago
|
By Olivia Lyons
State fire investigators say a Shoreham man who died in a fire at his home Monday may have started the blaze.

Latest News

News

Rutland man injured in officer-involved shooting faces federal drug charges

Updated: 47 minutes ago
Authorities say the suspect involved in a car chase and officer-involved shooting in Rutland earlier this month was out on pre-trial release in a federal drug case.

News

Educational plaque added to Plattsburgh monument

Updated: 49 minutes ago
The educational plaque at the Samuel de Champlain Monument in Plattsburgh is officially up.

News

What will school look like this fall for New Hampshire students?

Updated: 49 minutes ago
School districts in New Hampshire are continuing to develop their back-to-school plans for the upcoming school year. But as our Adam Sullivan explains, those plans will likely not all look the same.

News

Disagreement over reliability of antigen testing

Updated: 49 minutes ago
A company running antigen tests in Burlington is pushing back against the health department’s claims that the southern Vermont tests were false positives. Our Cat Viglienzoni reports.

News

Alarmed by nationwide COVID spike, Scott to hold the line on Vt. spigot

Updated: 49 minutes ago
Vermont Governor Phil Scott Tuesday said the state is in a holding pattern in opening up the economy as coronavirus cases around most of the country continue to rise. And those increasing cases outside of Vermont could soon mean everyone inside the state could soon be ordered to wear a mask.

News

Kuster quizzes pharmaceutical companies on COVID vaccine

Updated: 50 minutes ago
New Hampshire Rep. Annie Kuster was among lawmakers Tuesday looking at what it will take to develop a safe, effective and accessible COVID-19 vaccine.