Bill would expand burial eligibility in NH veterans cemeteries

File photo
File photo(KEVN)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 22, 2020 at 7:14 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CONCORD, N.H. (AP) - Legislation that would expand eligibility for state veterans cemeteries to allow for the interring of National Guard members and Reservists has been introduced by U.S. Sen. Jeanne Shaheen and U.S. Rep. Chris Pappas of New Hampshire, both Democrats.

Under current law, in order to receive Department of Veterans Affairs grant money for improvements, state veteran cemeteries are barred from interring Guard members and Reservists due to rules requiring active service.

The legislation would allow state cemeteries to decide whether to inter an honorably discharged Guard member, Reservist, or their spouse without jeopardizing the grants.

U.S. Sen. Maggie Hassan, also a Democrat, is a bill co-sponsor.

