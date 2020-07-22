Boil-water order for parts of Hinesburg

HINESBURG, Vt. (WCAX) - There is a boil-water order in effect for parts of Hinesburg.

Excavators working on a VTtrans project broke a water line Wednesday morning at Route 116 and the CVU Road.

All water customers on Route 116 north of CVU Road were without water service for a time. Service was restored shortly after 11 a.m. Town officials say the boil-water order is for those customers. It will be in effect until they’re able to do samples. It could be clear as early as Thursday afternoon.

