Advertisement

Boil-water order for parts of Hinesburg

(MGN)
(MGN)(KWQC)
By Christina Guessferd
Published: Jul. 22, 2020 at 12:29 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HINESBURG, Vt. (WCAX) - There is a boil-water order in effect for parts of Hinesburg.

Excavators working on a VTtrans project broke a water line Wednesday morning at Route 116 and the CVU Road.

All water customers on Route 116 north of CVU Road were without water service for a time. Service was restored shortly after 11 a.m. Town officials say the boil-water order is for those customers. It will be in effect until they’re able to do samples. It could be clear as early as Thursday afternoon.

Copyright 2020 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Burlington men arrested for baseball bat attack

Updated: 8 minutes ago
WCAX Noon News

News

UVM agrees to negotiate with faculty over COVID reopening plans; union drops complaint

Updated: 31 minutes ago
|
By WCAX News Team
The University of Vermont has agreed to bargain with its faculty union over allegations of unfair labor practices related to COVID-19 reopening plans.

News

2 utility line workers injured in Salisbury

Updated: 46 minutes ago
|
By WCAX News Team
Green Mountain Power tells us there is an incident in Salisbury involving two of their line workers.

News

Feeding Chittenden adapting to increased demand

Updated: 51 minutes ago
|
By Kevin Gaiss
Feeding Chittenden crews estimate about 20,000 people in Chittenden County aren’t sure where they’re getting their next meal and the pandemic has only made that worse.

Latest News

News

Feeding Chittenden adapting to increased demand

Updated: 51 minutes ago
|
By Kevin Gaiss
Feeding Chittenden crews estimate about 20,000 people in Chittenden County aren’t sure where they’re getting their next meal and the pandemic has only made that worse.

News

Longtime Prouty event director stepping down

Updated: 58 minutes ago
|
By Adam Sullivan
After this summer, an annual fundraiser for the cancer center at the Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center will be without a familiar face. The event director for the Prouty is stepping down after close to two decades of service.

News

Virtual Prouty carries on 39 year tradition

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Adam Sullivan
This weekend marks the 39 anniversary of The Prouty ride, but like many other pandemic-altered events, the fundraiser for Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center's Norris Cotton Cancer Center looks a bit different.

News

Dartmouth-Hitchcock to break ground on new hospital expansion

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WCAX News Team
Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center’s CEO and other senior staff will break ground Wednesday on their new patient pavilion.

News

Speed, defective equipment may have caused Route 2 propane crash

Updated: 1 hour ago
Vermont State Police say speed and defective equipment may have caused a crash that sent a propane tanker into the Winooski River in Marshfield.

News

Hiker suffers fatal medical emergency on Waterville Valley trail

Updated: 1 hour ago
New Hampshire Fish and Game officers say a 55-year-old hiker on a mountain trail in New Hampshire has died after suffering a medical emergency.