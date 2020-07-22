Advertisement

Burlington men arrested for baseball bat attack

Nathan Lavallee and Miguel Snyder
Nathan Lavallee and Miguel Snyder(WCAX)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Jul. 22, 2020
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Two Burlington men face charges connected to a violent attack with a baseball bat early Tuesday.

Police say they responded around 1:30 a.m. to Russell Street for reports of one male wielding a baseball bat and another possibly with a gun. They say Nathan Lavallee, 40, and Miguel Snyder, 20, got into a fight with third man and assaulted him with the bat.

The 45-year-old victim was hospitalized with serious injuries to his head and body.

Lavallee and Snyder were arrested and charged with aggravated assault.

