Can anyone beat Vermont’s incumbent governor?

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - At times, Gov. Phil Scott has drawn praise from all political parties for his handling of the COVID-19 crisis and relaying of health department guidelines.

He has been holding multiple press conferences per week since the start of the pandemic.

This is all happening during an election year and Scott is facing challengers from all sides who believe they can do a better job than the second-term Republican. But can anyone beat him?

Paul Heintz wrote the story for Seven Days. Our Celine McArthur spoke with him about what he found out. Watch the video for the full interview.

Click here for Heintz’s story in Seven Days.

