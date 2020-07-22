Claremont man involved in botched drug deal gets sentenced

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. (WCAX) - A man accused of bringing a pistol to a botched drug deal at a Vermont hotel will spend three years in prison.

Prosecutors say Ira Flowers wasn’t supposed to have a gun when he went to the Springfield Holiday Inn to meet three others for a drug deal. Authorities say the Claremont man was going to exchange thousands of dollars for bulk marijuana and THC products, but a fight broke out and he was stabbed and shot with his own gun.

Flowers has an extensive criminal record, including assault, DUI and theft.

United States Attorney Christina Nolan says this case highlights the harm that results from the mix of guns and drug trade.

