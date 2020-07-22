Controversy in a Vermont community over flags at school

NORTH CLARENDON, Vt. (WCAX) - Should school boards be allowed to approve flying the Black Lives Matter flag and Pride flag at schools? Our Olivia Lyons went to one Vermont community where this conflict is playing out.

During the June meeting of the Mill River Unified School District School Board Meeting, members voted to fly the Black Lives Matter and Pride flags. The board voted eight in favor, one opposing and one abstain. With this, the two flags are set to fly at all schools in the district.

But the vote has raised some questions and concerns. A petition has been created asking the board to reconsider their decision and add it to the August primary vote.

Todd Fillmore opposes the board's decision. He tells me by flying these flags, the board is allowing politics to enter the schools. Fillmore says no message other than what is represented by the Vermont and American flags should be present on school grounds.

"I have nothing against anyone for any reason. If a person wants to live a particular lifestyle, that's their business, they are free to do that within this country. But I should be equally free, all of us should be equally free to express our approval or disapproval of that lifestyle," Fillmore said.

Dave Younce, the district's superintendent, believes the school board was correct in allowing the flags on school grounds. He says it is possible to separate the politics of the flags and the people they represent.

"I believe at Mill River our job is to support people and to make our students belong there and anything that can do that in a visible, tangible way is better than has done in the past and we all want to do better than we have in the past, so that's the way I see it," Younce said.

A meeting Wednesday evening will be held virtually. The agenda states the board will be speaking on the topic during the meeting and there will be time for public comment for those who want to address the subject.

