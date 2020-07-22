Dartmouth-Hitchcock to break ground on new hospital expansion

LEBANON, N.H. (WCAX) - Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center’s CEO and other senior staff will break ground Wednesday on their new patient pavilion.

Construction on the patient pavilion was originally planned to begin earlier this month and to be completed and ready for patients and staff by the summer of 2022.

But the pandemic shifted the timeline.

The project is a five-story building that will add approximately 200,000 square feet to the hospital.

We’re told this will add new patient beds and a space for research.

Copyright 2020 WCAX. All rights reserved.