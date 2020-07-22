Developer pulls out; Burlington’s CityPlace project in doubt

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The big development project in downtown Burlington may be dead.

The developers of the CityPlace project informed the city they are pulling out, leaving doubts about when the big hole in downtown Burlington will be filled.

The $200 million development has been plagued by financial problems and delays. Now, Brookfield Properties says it cannot go forward and plans to turn the project back over to its partner Devonwood Investors. Mayor Miro Weinberger says it's unclear whether the plan for a mix of retail, office and residential space will be built.

"It's shocking that we are here two years later and the largest developer in the world has not found a way to make an investment in one of the most vibrant downtowns in America. It is a great disappointment and hopefully they will change course. Clearly, this is within their ability to change course and get a project done," said Weinberger, D-Burlington.

Weinberger says he will take aggressive legal action to protect the city's interests in the project, including Brookfield's agreement for $20 million in infrastructure improvements involving the reconnection of Pine and St. Paul streets through the former mall property.

We contacted Brookfield Properties for their side of the story. They declined to comment.

