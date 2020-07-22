Advertisement

Developer pulls out; Burlington’s CityPlace project in doubt

(WCAX)
By Christina Guessferd
Published: Jul. 22, 2020 at 4:44 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The big development project in downtown Burlington may be dead.

The developers of the CityPlace project informed the city they are pulling out, leaving doubts about when the big hole in downtown Burlington will be filled.

The $200 million development has been plagued by financial problems and delays. Now, Brookfield Properties says it cannot go forward and plans to turn the project back over to its partner Devonwood Investors. Mayor Miro Weinberger says it's unclear whether the plan for a mix of retail, office and residential space will be built.

"It's shocking that we are here two years later and the largest developer in the world has not found a way to make an investment in one of the most vibrant downtowns in America. It is a great disappointment and hopefully they will change course. Clearly, this is within their ability to change course and get a project done," said Weinberger, D-Burlington.

Weinberger says he will take aggressive legal action to protect the city's interests in the project, including Brookfield's agreement for $20 million in infrastructure improvements involving the reconnection of Pine and St. Paul streets through the former mall property.

We contacted Brookfield Properties for their side of the story. They declined to comment.

Copyright 2020 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

New documentary aims to make sure missing women are not forgotten

Updated: moments ago
|
By Kelly O'Brien
A new documentary in the works in the North Country honors women who are missing so they are never forgotten. Our Kelly O'Brien tells you more about "SHE."

News

2 GMP utility line workers injured in Salisbury

Updated: 18 minutes ago
|
By WCAX News Team
Green Mountain Power tells us there is an incident in Salisbury involving two of their line workers.

News

New Burlington fitness park offers outdoor workout for all

Updated: 19 minutes ago
|
By Ike Bendavid
If exercising indoors is not your cup of tea, a new outdoor fitness park has opened up in Burlington.

News

Welch says Vt. delegation working to protect USCIS workers

Updated: 21 minutes ago
|
By Elissa Borden
Congressman Peter Welch says he's working with Sens. Patrick Leahy and Bernie Sanders to reverse USCIS furloughs that could affect more than 1,000 Vermonters.

Latest News

News

Construction underway on $150M expansion at Dartmouth-Hitchcock

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Adam Sullivan
The Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center is expanding. The facility is adding much-needed inpatient beds. Officials say it's to meet a growing need but it also comes with a big price tag. Our Adam Sullivan reports.

News

Plattsburgh nursing home plans to defy visitor restriction guidelines

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Kelly O'Brien
A North Country nursing home is defying the state of New York when it comes to restricting in-person visits.

News

Leahy pushes for voting rights bill named after Rep. John Lewis

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By WCAX News Team
"It would safeguard what John fought for over a lifetime to achieve: equality at the voting booth."

News

NH bill allowing multi-town broadband districts becomes law

Updated: 1 hours ago
New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu has signed a bill that allows communities to determine locations that are not served by a broadband provider.

News

Dairy Farmers of America kicks off $30M expansion of St. Albans plant

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Ike Bendavid
Twenty-five dairy farms have closed down in Vermont since the start of the year. Agriculture officials say 21 of them were due to financial struggles related to the pandemic. But there is some good news when it comes to dairy farms in our region. Dairy Farmers of America says a $30 million investment is on the way to their processing plant in St. Albans.

AP

Canadian court invalidates asylum agreement with the US

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
A Canadian court has invalidated the country's Safe Third Country Agreement with the United States.