Hardwick woman seriously injured in head-on crash

WALDEN, Vt. (WCAX) -A Hardwick woman is hurt after a head-on collision in Walden.

Police say the Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center helicopter took 46-year-old Dawn Hill to the hospital after she crossed the center line and crashed into another car.

The crash happened Tuesday morning on Route 15 near the Walden firehouse.

We’re told Hill had to be pulled from the car and that she was seriously hurt. Police say she was not wearing a seat belt.

The driver in the other car suffered minor injuries and reportedly was wearing a seat belt.

The crash is under investigation.

