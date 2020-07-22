Advertisement

Hiker rescued off Jay Peak

U.S. Border Patrol Agents found the woman on steep terrain off the Long Trail
Photo courtesy: MGN
By WCAX News Team
Published: Jul. 22, 2020 at 8:46 AM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A New Hampshire woman who got lost hiking on Jay Peak Tuesday has been found.

Vermont State Police say the 36-year-old walked off the Long Trail and became lost. State police responded along with the U.S. Border Patrol, Jay Fire Department, and the Missisquoi Ambulance Service.

Patrol agents found her in the dark on steep terrain and led her out of the woods uninjured.

Copyright 2020 WCAX. All rights reserved.

