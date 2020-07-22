Hiker rescued off Jay Peak

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A New Hampshire woman who got lost hiking on Jay Peak Tuesday has been found.

Vermont State Police say the 36-year-old walked off the Long Trail and became lost. State police responded along with the U.S. Border Patrol, Jay Fire Department, and the Missisquoi Ambulance Service.

Patrol agents found her in the dark on steep terrain and led her out of the woods uninjured.

