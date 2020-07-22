Advertisement

Hiker suffers fatal medical emergency on Waterville Valley trail

(WCAX)
Published: Jul. 22, 2020 at 10:12 AM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
New Hampshire Fish and Game officers say a 55-year-old hiker on a mountain trail in New Hampshire has died after suffering a medical emergency.

Officers said the man, from Concord, Massachusetts, had collapsed while hiking the Welch and Dickey Trail in Thornton on Tuesday. People with him and a passer-by who was a medical professional immediately started CPR, and first responders assisted. But they were not successful.

The man’s name was not released.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

