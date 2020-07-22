Advertisement

Houston County, Texas, woman arrested after friend left in hot vehicle dies

Ashley Langham, 18, of Grapeland is charged with criminally negligent homicide after a man died in a hot vehicle at her home on July 14.
Ashley Langham, 18, of Grapeland is charged with criminally negligent homicide after a man died in a hot vehicle at her home on July 14.(Source: Houston County Jail)
By Stephanie Frazier and Ed Payne
Published: Jul. 22, 2020 at 6:03 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HOUSTON COUNTY, Texas (KLTV/Gray News) - An arrest warrant affidavit details a homicide charge against a Grapeland woman.

Ashley Langham, 18, of Grapeland is charged with criminally negligent homicide after a man died in a hot vehicle at her home on July 14. She was arrested and has since been released on $8,000 bond.

According to the arrest affidavit, an investigator was called to a private road in Grapeland, where a man had been found dead. When the investigator arrived, the man, identified as David Bradley Dunn, was lying next to a Chevrolet pickup on the ground. A second man, Jaelyn Reed, was also found at the scene, and he was life-flighted to a hospital in Tyler.

According to the affidavit, the second resident of the home where the truck was located is Dylan Duhon. He stated that he had been at work all day, and when he returned he found his friends unresponsive in the truck’s back seat. He said the friends had spent the night at the home the previous night, and when he left for work, they were asleep on the couch. He said they had been taking Xanax that night. He said he did not know how they ended up in the truck.

There were drugs found in the home, and Duhon was arrested for possession of the drugs.

Later it was learned that on the night before, Duhon and Ashley Langham had taken the two men to Houston to purchase the drugs that were found in the residence. Dunn and Reed were in the back seat of the truck, and it is believed that they were passed out when they arrived in Grapeland at the residence, the affidavit states.

The two men were still unconscious in the back seat in the morning, so Duhon had Langham take him to work the next morning in a different vehicle, leaving the two men in the truck all day in the heat. Langham said she checked on the two men that morning, and they were still asleep. The affidavit says it is believed that Ashley Langham is responsible for leaving the men in the truck in the heat of the day, and that being closed up in the truck led to the death of David Dunn.

Langham was arrested and has bonded out of jail.

Copyright 2020 KLTV and Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

