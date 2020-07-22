Local photographer to take headshots for unemployed Vermonters

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A local photographer is joining a national effort to take headshots for unemployed Americans.

Paul Richardson, a Vermont photographer, will be taking pictures of people needing work at CityPlace on Church Street all day Wednesday.

To get a photo, you need to sign up online.

The goal is to help people start their “back to work” story.

Channel 3′s Kevin Gaiss will be at the event on Wednesday to share the stories of those getting photographed.

