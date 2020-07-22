Advertisement

Local photographer to take headshots for unemployed Vermonters

AP Images
AP Images(AP Images)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Jul. 22, 2020 at 7:35 AM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A local photographer is joining a national effort to take headshots for unemployed Americans.

Paul Richardson, a Vermont photographer, will be taking pictures of people needing work at CityPlace on Church Street all day Wednesday.

To get a photo, you need to sign up online.

The goal is to help people start their “back to work” story.

Channel 3′s Kevin Gaiss will be at the event on Wednesday to share the stories of those getting photographed.

Look out for that story right here on Channel 3 This Morning.

Copyright 2020 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Feeding Chittenden learns to adapt with an increase in demand

Updated: moments ago
|
By Kevin Gaiss
Feeding Chittenden crews estimate about 20,000 people in Chittenden County aren’t sure where they’re getting their next meal and the pandemic has only made that worse.

News

Vt. Department of Health releases survey on how many people wear masks

Updated: 9 minutes ago
|
By Erin Brown
A new survey conducted by the Vermont department of health finds the majority of Vermonters surveyed always or often wear a mask. Especially in ages groups 25-34, 55-64 and 65 and older.

News

N.Y. man arrested after violent Vermont home invasion

Updated: 21 minutes ago
|
By WCAX News Team
A New York man is being brought back to Vermont after allegedly breaking into a home twice and threatening the people inside.

News

Hardwick woman seriously injured in head-on crash

Updated: 30 minutes ago
|
By WCAX News Team
Police say the Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center helicopter took 46-year-old Dawn Hill to the hospital after she crossed the center line and crashed head-on

News

Claremont man involved in botched drug deal gets sentenced

Updated: 31 minutes ago
|
By WCAX News Team
A man accused of bringing a pistol to a botched drug deal at a Vermont hotel will spend three years in prison.

Latest News

News

Feeding Chittenden learns to adapt to help people out during the pandemic

Updated: 35 minutes ago
A Chittenden County food shelf is changing up how they do things during the pandemic.

News

Hardwick woman seriously injured in head-on crash

Updated: 45 minutes ago
Police say the Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center helicopter took 46-year-old Dawn Hill to the hospital after she crossed the center line and crashed head-on

News

Dartmouth-Hitchcock to break ground on new hospital expansion

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WCAX News Team
Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center’s CEO and other senior staff will break ground Wednesday on their new patient pavilion.

News

Shelburne community helps police find missing elderly man

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WCAX News Team
An 89-year-old who disappeared had the Shelburne community joining police officers in a large search.

News

Vt. Department of Health releases survey on how many people wear masks

Updated: 7 hours ago
Vt. Department of Health releases survey on how many people wear masks