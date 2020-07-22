Advertisement

Longtime Prouty event director stepping down

Prouty Event Director Jean Brown
By Adam Sullivan
Published: Jul. 22, 2020
LEBANON, N.H. (WCAX) - This year marked the 39th year of the Prouty, an annual fundraiser for the cancer center at the Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center.

In a normal year, some 4,000 people bike, walk, paddle, row or golf all at once. This year, the event is spanning six weeks and in much smaller groups. Despite the change, $2.8 million has already been raised.

Participants are looking forward to when they can do the event together again, but by that time, the Prouty will be without a familiar face. After this year’s race, the event director for the Prouty is stepping down after close to two decades of service.

Jean Brown has organized the cancer fundraiser for the last 17 years. Over that time, she has helped to grow it into one of the largest annual fundraising events in New England. But, as the saying goes, all good things come to an end.

We surprised Jean with a car parade to celebrate and honor her 17 years of leadership of The Prouty and to send her off into retirement in style!

Posted by Prouty Page for The Friends of Norris Cotton Cancer Center on Wednesday, July 22, 2020

“Mostly I would like to say thank you. It’s been an extraordinary 17 years. It’s been a way to get to know the community and the people and it’s just fantastic. I’m honored to have served with everybody. We do good work,” Brown said.

Brown’s successor has not yet been named.

