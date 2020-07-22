Advertisement

Maine brewery says it never authorized Trump event, closes for day

A pink Women for Trump bus stops at a farm in De Pere during a Wisconsin tour to promote Trump's re-election campaign
A pink Women for Trump bus stops at a farm in De Pere during a Wisconsin tour to promote Trump's re-election campaign(WBAY)
Published: Jul. 22, 2020 at 11:23 AM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FREEPORT, Maine (AP) - Owners of a Maine brewery say they’re going to shut down for a day after feeling misled about an event in support of President Donald Trump.

The Portland Press Herald reported Stars and Stripes Brewing Company in Freeport was listed in an advisory as a planned Wednesday stop for the Women for Trump tour. But the brewery’s owners said in a Facebook post on Tuesday that the gathering was an “unauthorized political event” and the company will instead stay closed all day.

The Women for Trump tour has events planned in Maine and New Hampshire this week. 

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

Latest News

News

Alarmed by nationwide COVID spike, Scott to hold the line on Vt. spigot

Updated: moments ago
|
By Calvin Cutler
Vermont Governor Phil Scott Tuesday said despite the state leading the country with the lowest percentage of COVID-19 cases, he remains increasingly concerned about the rapid growth of the virus across most of the country.

News

Hiker suffers fatal medical emergency on Waterville Valley trail

Updated: 5 minutes ago
New Hampshire Fish and Game officers say a 55-year-old hiker on a mountain trail in New Hampshire has died after suffering a medical emergency.

News

Burlington men arrested for baseball bat attack

Updated: 22 minutes ago
|
By WCAX News Team
Two Burlington men face charges connected to a violent attack with a baseball bat early Tuesday.

News

Bus rep: NH school bus drivers can’t be ‘mask police’

Updated: 1 hour ago
School bus drivers can’t be “mask police,” the president of the New Hampshire School Transportation Association told state lawmakers.

Latest News

News

Feeding Chittenden adapting to increased demand

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Kevin Gaiss
Feeding Chittenden crews estimate about 20,000 people in Chittenden County aren’t sure where they’re getting their next meal and the pandemic has only made that worse.

News

NY man arrested after violent Vermont home invasion

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WCAX News Team
A New York man faces multiple charges after allegedly breaking into a Fair Haven home and threatening the occupants.

News

Hiker rescued off Jay Peak

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WCAX News Team
A hiker who got lost Tuesday on Jay Peak was safely found thanks to rescue crews.

News

Survey finds majority of Vermonters wearing masks

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Erin Brown
A new survey conducted by the Vermont department of health finds the majority of Vermonters always or often wear masks.

News

Claremont man sentenced to 3 years in botched drug deal

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WCAX News Team
A man accused of bringing a pistol to a botched drug deal at a Vermont hotel will spend three years in prison.

News

Hardwick woman seriously injured in head-on crash

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WCAX News Team
A Hardwick woman was seriously injured after a head-on collision in Walden.