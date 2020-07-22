Maine brewery says it never authorized Trump event, closes for day

FREEPORT, Maine (AP) - Owners of a Maine brewery say they’re going to shut down for a day after feeling misled about an event in support of President Donald Trump.

The Portland Press Herald reported Stars and Stripes Brewing Company in Freeport was listed in an advisory as a planned Wednesday stop for the Women for Trump tour. But the brewery’s owners said in a Facebook post on Tuesday that the gathering was an “unauthorized political event” and the company will instead stay closed all day.

The Women for Trump tour has events planned in Maine and New Hampshire this week.

