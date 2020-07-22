Advertisement

New Burlington fitness park offers outdoor workout for all

AARP fitness park in Burlington
AARP fitness park in Burlington(WCAX)
By Ike Bendavid
Published: Jul. 22, 2020 at 5:13 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - If exercising indoors is not your cup of tea, a new outdoor fitness park has opened up in Burlington.

It's a chance to get a workout while still being outside. "I think this is really great," said Marta Hammond of Burlington.

The city’s new outdoor fitness center is located outside of the Miller Center in Burlington’s New North End. With a soft rubberized surface and shade curtain on top, it has several activities like including an elliptical, chest press, and hand cycler.

The nearly $160,000 price tag was funded by AARP, which is building similar parks in every state. The city did have to pitch in a few thousand for zoning and ground work.

"It was part of AARP's nationwide commitment to a livable community, to a healthy community," said the group's David Reville. And don't worry if you're not an AARP member, he says the equipment is available for everyone.

“Having a way to get out and be physically active and take part in some outdoor activities is really important,” said Max Madalinski with Burlington Parks and Recreation. He says the park is similar to existing workout equipment near the waterfront and that it’s suitable for year-round use. “These are designed to be outdoors and pretty much all climates.”

Officials say the park was planned before the pandemic, but locals say they will use it no matter what’s going on in the world.

“Absolutely -- coronavirus or no coronavirus, I would use it,” Hammond said.

City officials say they will not be wiping down the equipment throughout the day, so they encourage users to wash their hands or sanitize before and after you use.

