New documentary aims to make sure missing women are not forgotten

PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. (WCAX) - Aimee Baker’s book “Doe” highlights missing women or Jane Does across the county

“I wanted to use writing to explore what those cases were, who those women were and why it’s necessary to pay attention to their stories,” the author said.

The stories inside the book focus on 60 victims and their stories, including Brianna Maitland who disappeared from Montgomery, Vermont, in 2004.

“These women have individual stories. They are actual people; they are not just numbers; they are not just names. That they existed and that we need to hear who they are,” Baker said.

“The documentary is titled ‘SHE,’” director Jason Greer said.

Last fall, Baker teamed up with Plattsburgh filmmakers Jason Greer and Vanessa Cicarelli to turn her book into a 90-minute documentary.

“The documentary is actually on Aimee Baker and her book of poetry about missing and unidentified women,” Greer said.

The crew started making the film in January. They are putting the spotlight on 16 women featured in the book.

“We really wanted to respect her book on this,” Cicarelli said.

The film is on track to be finished by fall. They hope those who watch take away more about the victims and how many women go missing each year.

“What an epidemic this is and how we need to shed a little more light on it and just let everybody know. It’s poetry but it’s not just that, it’s a deeper meaning,” Cicarelli said.

“It’s a very important project that needs to be shown,” Greer said.

Click here for more on “SHE” and Baker’s book of poetry.

