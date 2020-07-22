Advertisement

New documentary aims to make sure missing women are not forgotten

A poster of Brianna Maitland, missing from Montgomery, Vermont. - File photo
A poster of Brianna Maitland, missing from Montgomery, Vermont. - File photo(WCAX)
By Kelly O'Brien
Published: Jul. 22, 2020 at 5:28 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. (WCAX) - Aimee Baker’s book “Doe” highlights missing women or Jane Does across the county

“I wanted to use writing to explore what those cases were, who those women were and why it’s necessary to pay attention to their stories,” the author said.

The stories inside the book focus on 60 victims and their stories, including Brianna Maitland who disappeared from Montgomery, Vermont, in 2004.

“These women have individual stories. They are actual people; they are not just numbers; they are not just names. That they existed and that we need to hear who they are,” Baker said.

“The documentary is titled ‘SHE,’” director Jason Greer said.

Last fall, Baker teamed up with Plattsburgh filmmakers Jason Greer and Vanessa Cicarelli to turn her book into a 90-minute documentary.

“The documentary is actually on Aimee Baker and her book of poetry about missing and unidentified women,” Greer said.

The crew started making the film in January. They are putting the spotlight on 16 women featured in the book.

“We really wanted to respect her book on this,” Cicarelli said.

The film is on track to be finished by fall. They hope those who watch take away more about the victims and how many women go missing each year.

“What an epidemic this is and how we need to shed a little more light on it and just let everybody know. It’s poetry but it’s not just that, it’s a deeper meaning,” Cicarelli said.

“It’s a very important project that needs to be shown,” Greer said.

Click here for more on “SHE” and Baker’s book of poetry.

Copyright 2020 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

2 GMP utility line workers injured in Salisbury

Updated: 19 minutes ago
|
By WCAX News Team
Green Mountain Power tells us there is an incident in Salisbury involving two of their line workers.

News

New Burlington fitness park offers outdoor workout for all

Updated: 21 minutes ago
|
By Ike Bendavid
If exercising indoors is not your cup of tea, a new outdoor fitness park has opened up in Burlington.

News

Welch says Vt. delegation working to protect USCIS workers

Updated: 22 minutes ago
|
By Elissa Borden
Congressman Peter Welch says he's working with Sens. Patrick Leahy and Bernie Sanders to reverse USCIS furloughs that could affect more than 1,000 Vermonters.

Breaking News

Developer pulls out; Burlington’s CityPlace project in doubt

Updated: 50 minutes ago
|
By Christina Guessferd
The big development project in downtown Burlington may be dead.

Latest News

News

Construction underway on $150M expansion at Dartmouth-Hitchcock

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Adam Sullivan
The Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center is expanding. The facility is adding much-needed inpatient beds. Officials say it's to meet a growing need but it also comes with a big price tag. Our Adam Sullivan reports.

News

Plattsburgh nursing home plans to defy visitor restriction guidelines

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Kelly O'Brien
A North Country nursing home is defying the state of New York when it comes to restricting in-person visits.

News

Leahy pushes for voting rights bill named after Rep. John Lewis

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By WCAX News Team
"It would safeguard what John fought for over a lifetime to achieve: equality at the voting booth."

News

NH bill allowing multi-town broadband districts becomes law

Updated: 1 hours ago
New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu has signed a bill that allows communities to determine locations that are not served by a broadband provider.

News

Dairy Farmers of America kicks off $30M expansion of St. Albans plant

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Ike Bendavid
Twenty-five dairy farms have closed down in Vermont since the start of the year. Agriculture officials say 21 of them were due to financial struggles related to the pandemic. But there is some good news when it comes to dairy farms in our region. Dairy Farmers of America says a $30 million investment is on the way to their processing plant in St. Albans.

AP

Canadian court invalidates asylum agreement with the US

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
A Canadian court has invalidated the country's Safe Third Country Agreement with the United States.