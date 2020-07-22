NH bill allowing multi-town broadband districts becomes law

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) - New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu has signed a bill that allows communities to determine locations that are not served by a broadband provider.

The measure also allows the formation of a multi-town district for the purpose of establishing a broadband system. Such districts can issue bonds for the purpose of financing the development, construction, reconstruction, and improvement of broadband infrastructure.

State Sen. Jeanne Dietsch, a Democrat from Peterborough, said expanded broadband is essential in preserving New Hampshire’s rural communities and pushing our economy forward.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)