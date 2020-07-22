Advertisement

NH bill allowing multi-town broadband districts becomes law

Published: Jul. 22, 2020 at 3:48 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
CONCORD, N.H. (AP) - New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu has signed a bill that allows communities to determine locations that are not served by a broadband provider.

The measure also allows the formation of a multi-town district for the purpose of establishing a broadband system. Such districts can issue bonds for the purpose of financing the development, construction, reconstruction, and improvement of broadband infrastructure.

State Sen. Jeanne Dietsch, a Democrat from Peterborough, said expanded broadband is essential in preserving New Hampshire’s rural communities and pushing our economy forward.

