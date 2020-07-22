Advertisement

NH ‘Fugitive of Week’ found asleep on porch

John Cathcart
John Cathcart(WCAX)
Published: Jul. 22, 2020
LACONIA, N.H. (AP) - The U.S. Marshals Service says a “Fugitive of the Week” was found sleeping on a porch in New Hampshire.

John Cathcart, 55, was sought on multiple arrest warrants issued from Belknap County. The warrants included failing to appear on a charge of being a felon in possession of a firearm and failing to appear on three outstanding narcotics charges.

Cathart was in a segment Wednesday featured in local media and distributed to law enforcement officers statewide. Authorities said interviews led them to a porch in Laconia, where they found Cathcart. He was arrested without incident.

It wasn’t immediately known if he had a lawyer who could speak on his behalf.

