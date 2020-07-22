N.Y. man arrested after violent Vermont home invasion

FAIR HAVEN, Vt. (WCAX) - A New York man is being brought back to Vermont after allegedly breaking into a home twice and threatening the people inside.

Police say it happened Monday evening at a home in Fair Haven.

They say David Downing from Whitehall, New York broke into a home and assaulted the homeowner. The homeowner was taken to the hospital.

About an hour later, police say the 32-year-old broke into the home again.

The other residents of the home locked themselves in a bedroom which police say Downing tried to get in but failed after throwing a tool box through a screen door. He then left the scene.

A court order of protection from June banned Downing from going near the home or the residents.

On Tuesday, Whitehall Police say they tried to arrest Downing at his home on South William Street. They say he threatened to shoot an officer, leading to a standoff.

He was eventually arrested after a brief struggle and will be sent back to Vermont.

He’s facing multiple charges in Vermont and New York.

