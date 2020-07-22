Advertisement

Plattsburgh nursing home plans to defy visitor restriction guidelines

File photo
File photo(WCAX)
By Kelly O'Brien
Published: Jul. 22, 2020 at 4:13 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. (WCAX) - A North Country nursing home is defying the state of New York when it comes to restricting in-person visits.

Starting Thursday, Meadowbrook Healthcare in Plattsburgh is instituting what it calls a “compassionate care” plan, allowing long-term care residents who meet certain criteria to have outside, in-person visits with masks and social distancing. Current state rules allow only visits through a window or over videochat.

Meadowbrook officials say those regulations are nearly impossible to satisfy. The nursing home says that more of its residents are dying from loneliness than COVID-19.

"How fair is it for our residents to come in here and they are at the end of their life --this is the last phase of their life -- to die without being able to see their family or even being able to have the compassionate care where families can come in at end of life situations," said Meadowbrook's Sandra Geddes. "We wanted to think of any opportunity we could to allow our residents to have this interaction."

Lifting spirits at Meadowbrook Healthcare in Plattsburgh

She says they are aware that this is a bold move but they will do anything for the well-being of their patients, most of whom haven't been able to leave since mid-March.

There’s been no word yet from state officials regarding the plan.

