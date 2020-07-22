Senate rejects Sanders amendment to slash Pentagon budget

WASHINGTON (WCAX) - The U.S. Senate on Wednesday rejected an amendment led by Sen. Bernie Sanders.

The proposed addition to the 2021 National Defense Authorization Act would have slashed the Pentagon budget by 10% and put that money into jobs, education, health care and housing in the poorest communities in America.

Sanders spoke on the Senate floor for about a half an hour in support of his amendment.

“The status quo and conventional wisdom that we see on TV every day and that we hear on the floor of the U.S. Senate-- it’s no longer good enough. History has overtaken us. Unprecedented crises have overtaken us. Status quo is not good enough. We must respond,” said Sanders, I-Vermont.

The amendment was rejected on a vote of 77-23.

