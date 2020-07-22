Advertisement

Shelburne community helps police find missing elderly man

An 89-year-old who disappeared had the Shelburne community joining police officers in a large search.
By WCAX News Team
Published: Jul. 22, 2020 at 5:23 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
SHELBURNE, Vt. (WCAX) - An 89-year-old who disappeared had the Shelburne community joining police officers in a large search.

Shelburne Police say a man with reported dementia symptoms and other health issues walked away from him home Tuesday.

They called K-9 teams and Vermont State Police to help, but community members didn’t wait.

Neighbors began knocking on doors and driving around.

About an hour and a half after police were first called, a VSP K-9 team found the man in the woods unhurt.

Shelburne Police are now thanking everyone who helped, saying “to see the community come together in this situation to locate a lost person was amazing.”

Copyright 2020 WCAX. All rights reserved.

