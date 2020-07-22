Speed, defective equipment may have caused Route 2 propane crash

MARSHFIELD, Vt. (AP) - Vermont State Police say speed and defective equipment may have caused a crash that sent a propane tanker into the Winooski River in Marshfield.

The Times Argus reports police say 25-year-old Travis Gault was driving a tractor-trailer on Route 2 Monday when he lost control and crashed. The propane tanker disconnected from the truck and landed in the water. There were no injuries. Crews off-loaded propane from the trailer and any remaining fuel was burned off to reduce any additional hazard.

The crash took out a utility pole and the utility was asked to cut electricity to that area for about nine hours on Monday and about two hours on Tuesday.

