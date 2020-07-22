Advertisement

Suspects charged in slaying of 3 friends fishing at Fla. lake

Published: Jul. 22, 2020 at 12:54 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

POLK CO., Fla. (Gray News) - The sheriff’s office announced Wednesday they made arrests in connection to three people who were killed on their way to fish at a central Florida lake.

The Polk County sheriff said via news release that Tony "TJ" Wiggins, 26, had been charged with multiple crimes, including felony murder and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

His girlfriend, 27-year-old Mary Whittemore, and his brother, 21-year-old William "Robert" Wiggins were charged with accessory after the fact of capital felony. Whittemore also was charged with tampering with evidence.

The victims, Damion Tillman, 23; Keven Springfield, 30; and Brandon Rollins, 27; were found dead July 17.

Detectives said a Dollar General bag at the crime scene led them back to the store, where they obtained surveillance footage and identified TJ Wiggins.

Investigators said Robert Wiggins told them in an interview that and his brother had been at the store and followed Tillman after he finished shopping.

He said his brother directed him to follow the victims' trucks. TJ Wiggins got out of the truck and attacked Springfield, accusing him of stealing his truck.

Tony "TJ" Wiggins, Mary Whittemore, William "Robert" Wiggins.
Tony "TJ" Wiggins, Mary Whittemore, William "Robert" Wiggins.(Polk Co., Fla. Sheriff)

Rollins and Tillman got out of their truck, and TJ Wiggins shot all three of them, Robert Wiggins told detectives.

The sheriff's office said neither TJ Wiggins nor Whittemore are cooperating with detectives. TJ Wiggins is a convicted felon who has served two stints in state prison.

On Saturday, Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd described the killings as a "massacre." He said the men were beaten and shot.

"This is a horrific scene," Judd said at a news conference that day. "I've been to a lot of murder scenes in my life, and this ranks among the worst."

Rollins was still alive when the attackers left and called his father for help. His father rushed to the fishing spot about 10 minutes away but forgot his cellphone in the hurry to help his son. He drove to a nearby convenience store, and the clerk helped him reach authorities, but by the time they arrived, Rollins had died.

Copyright 2020 Gray Media Group, Inc. Associated Press contributed to the report. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

Viral video: 79-year-old man meets Good Samaritans along cross-country journey

Updated: Jul. 27, 2020 at 6:04 PM EDT
Recurring recording of NBC15 News at 10 p.m. Sunday edition

National Politics

White House, GOP resist state, housing aid in virus package; stimulus payment expected in plan

Updated: moments ago
|
By LISA MASCARO
Key GOP senators revolted over the emerging effort as the price tag could quickly swell above $1 trillion. Conservative Republicans vowed to slow-walk passage of any bill. But pressure is mounting.

News

Burlington men arrested for baseball bat attack

Updated: 7 minutes ago
WCAX Noon News

News

UVM agrees to negotiate with faculty over COVID reopening plans; union drops complaint

Updated: 30 minutes ago
|
By WCAX News Team
The University of Vermont has agreed to bargain with its faculty union over allegations of unfair labor practices related to COVID-19 reopening plans.

Latest News

News

Boil-water order for parts of Hinesburg

Updated: 33 minutes ago
|
By Christina Guessferd
A boil-water order is in effect for parts of Hinesburg after VTrans crews working on a project broke a water line.

News

2 utility line workers injured in Salisbury

Updated: 45 minutes ago
|
By WCAX News Team
Green Mountain Power tells us there is an incident in Salisbury involving two of their line workers.

News

Feeding Chittenden adapting to increased demand

Updated: 50 minutes ago
|
By Kevin Gaiss
Feeding Chittenden crews estimate about 20,000 people in Chittenden County aren’t sure where they’re getting their next meal and the pandemic has only made that worse.

National Politics

Pompeo says US to expand Arctic role to deter Russia, China

Updated: 52 minutes ago
During a brief visit to Denmark, Pompeo hailed the reopening of the U.S. Consulate in the semi-autonomous Danish territory of Greenland and announced a new sustainable fisheries and commercial engagement agreement with the Faroe Islands, another Danish territory in the North Atlantic.

News

Longtime Prouty event director stepping down

Updated: 58 minutes ago
|
By Adam Sullivan
After this summer, an annual fundraiser for the cancer center at the Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center will be without a familiar face. The event director for the Prouty is stepping down after close to two decades of service.

Coronavirus

NerdWallet: Black Friday shopping could look very different this year

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Courtney Jespersen
The future of the biggest shopping discount day of the year is unknown.