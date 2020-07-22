UVM agrees to negotiate with faculty over COVID reopening plans; union drops complaint

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The University of Vermont has agreed to bargain with its faculty union over allegations of unfair labor practices related to COVID-19 reopening plans.

United Academics, which represents around 800 full and part time faculty, last month filed a complaint against UVM after it says the school failed to negotiate with members about fall reopening plans, including not having union representatives on committees.

The union says within hours of filing the complaint, the first in nearly two decades, the administration said they were interested in bargaining and the union dropped the unfair labor practice charge.

