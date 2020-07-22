Vermont inmates in locked down Mississippi prison

TUTWILER, Miss. (WCAX) - Vermont inmates are part of a prison lockdown in Mississippi.

The lockdown happened on Tuesday at the Tallahatchie County Correctional Facility.

We don't know the details of what started it or whether it's still going on.

When we asked Vermont's Corrections Commissioner, he would only say it was a security issue and that he couldn't comment further.

Some 225 Vermont inmates are at the facility. The commissioner confirmed some of them were among the inmates moved to different parts of the prison as a result of the lockdown.

