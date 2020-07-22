Vt. Department of Health releases survey on how many people wear masks

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A new survey conducted by the Vermont department of health finds the majority of Vermonters surveyed always or often wear a mask. Especially in ages groups 25-34, 55-64 and 65 and older.

“Every time I go inside an establishment, I wear a mask,” David Hunter said. “And if I’m going to be around a lot of people outside, I will but if I’m going to just take a walk, I don’t necessarily always wear it.”

The main reasons survey respondents gave for wearing a mask are respect for others, public health benefit, and safety for self and others.

“My mother’s got heart disease so I just try to be careful so it may not be me who it affects. It could be my family members as well,” Brent Lombard said.

“It’s not only to protect yourself but mostly to protect others, the elderly, it’s just disrespectful to do that to others,” Kyle Wolter said.

Mask wearing is least common among ages 18-24 and 45-54. The top reasons for not wearing a mask are don’t need one, it’s uncomfortable, or there are no new cases.

“I’ll call it immaturity that’s what it is. I hope nothing bad happens to any of them but I hope they can wake up and see that this is not a joke,” Samuel Boyer said.

So how do people feel about a statewide mask mandate? Reactions are mixed.

“If we’re at a function, yes. If we’re inside someone’s house and we’re not all-knowing who each other is? Yes. But outside like this? No,” Lyanne Turner said.

“Yes, I do 100%, it should’ve been done a long time ago by everybody,” Aiden said.

The survey also found that women are more likely to wear a mask than men in age groups 18-24, 25 - 34, 45-54, and 55-64, but men are more likely to wear on in the other age groups, including 65 and older.

Copyright 2020 WCAX. All rights reserved.