Advertisement

‘We are not the mask police,’ Ohio sheriff’s office says

The governor issued a mandatory mask order
The Darke County Sheriff’s Office said it started getting calls about Ohio's mandatory mask order following the governor’s announcement on Wednesday.
The Darke County Sheriff’s Office said it started getting calls about Ohio's mandatory mask order following the governor’s announcement on Wednesday.(Source: WAVE)
By Ed Payne
Published: Jul. 22, 2020 at 7:13 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, Ohio (Gray News) – Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine won’t be getting any help from the Darke County Sheriff’s office in enforcing the state’s new mandatory mask order.

The law enforcement agency said it started getting calls following the governor’s announcement on Wednesday.

“We are NOT the mask police! Please DO NOT call us or 911 reporting someone not wearing a mask!!” a post on the department’s Facebook page said. “Come on people, a little common sense goes a long way!! Thank You!”

We are recieving calls about the mandatory mask wear issued by the Governor!.. We are NOT the mask police! Please DO NOT...

Posted by Darke County Sheriff's Office on Wednesday, July 22, 2020

DeWine said the mask mandate will go into effect Thursday evening for people 10 and older.

The Republican governor in recent weeks had resisted calls for a statewide mask order and instead required masks in counties considered “hotspots.”

But he said more counties are seeing increasing numbers.

DeWine said the rate of increase has slowed in those counties where masks were required.

Copyright 2020 Gray Media Group, Inc. Associated Press contributed to this report. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

Viral video: 79-year-old man meets Good Samaritans along cross-country journey

Updated: Jul. 27, 2020 at 6:04 PM EDT
Recurring recording of NBC15 News at 10 p.m. Sunday edition

National Politics

White House, GOP agree to virus testing but aid bill shifts

Updated: 14 minutes ago
|
By LISA MASCARO
Key GOP senators revolted over the emerging effort as the price tag could quickly swell above $1 trillion. Conservative Republicans vowed to slow-walk passage of any bill. But pressure is mounting.

News

Vt. health insurers ask state regulators for rate hikes

Updated: 19 minutes ago
|
By Calvin Cutler
Vermont health care regulators are mulling over a proposed rate hike which could raise health insurance premiums for the state’s largest carrier. In a year that has thrown the predictability of the health care system for a loop, it’s the latest effort by the industry to stabilize costs.

National

NCAA football oversight asks board for time on fall sports

Updated: 39 minutes ago
|
By RALPH D. RUSSO
The NCAA football oversight committee is asking the association's Board of Governors to avoid making a decision later this week on whether to conduct fall sports championships.

News

Can anyone beat Vermont’s incumbent governor?

Updated: 47 minutes ago
|
By Céline McArthur and Mike DelDotto
What challenges does Gov. Phil Scott face in the 2020 election? Our media partners at Seven Days are taking a closer look. Our Celine McArthur talked with them about what they found out.

Latest News

News

Can anyone beat Vermont's incumbent governor?

Updated: 49 minutes ago
At times, Gov. Phil Scott has drawn praise from all political parties for his handling of the COVID-19 crisis and relaying of health department guidelines.

National Politics

US ratchets up China tensions, closing Houston consulate

Updated: 52 minutes ago
|
By KEN MORITSUGU and MATTHEW LEE
The United States ordered China to close its consulate in Houston, escalating tensions between the world’s largest economies as President Donald Trump ramps up pressure against China ahead of the November election.

News

New documentary aims to make sure missing women are not forgotten

Updated: 53 minutes ago
Aimee Baker’s book “Doe” highlights missing women or Jane Does across the county

News

Dairy Farmers of America kicks off $30M expansion of St. Albans plant

Updated: 53 minutes ago
Twenty-five dairy farms have closed down in Vermont since the start of the year.

News

Leahy pushes for voting rights bill named after Rep. John Lewis

Updated: 54 minutes ago
Over the last several days, politicians from across the ideological spectrum have paid tribute to the late Congressman and civil rights leader John Lewis. Now, Democrats are putting his name on a bill to protect American voting rights.

News

Welch says Vt. delegation working to protect USCIS workers

Updated: 54 minutes ago
Congressman Peter Welch says he’s working with Sens. Patrick Leahy and Bernie Sanders to reverse USCIS furloughs that could affect more than 1,000 Vermonters.