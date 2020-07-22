Advertisement

Your MAX Advantage Forecast

By Gary Sadowsky
Published: Jul. 22, 2020 at 7:22 AM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) -Happy Hump Day, everyone! We have a couple of somewhat wet & stormy days ahead of us before we get a couple of real nice, summer days heading into the weekend.

A couple of systems will be bringing us some scattered showers & thunderstorms today, mainly during the mid/late afternoon & evening hours. Some of the thunderstorms could be on the strong side, especially in our far southern areas near the MA border.

Thursday will be a very similar day to today, with more scattered showers & thunderstorms.

Then we’ll clear out on Thursday night. We’ll get a couple of nice summer days for Friday & Saturday with plenty of sunshine both days and seasonably warm temperatures.

Sunday will start out with some sunshine, but then cloud up with the chance for showers & possible thunderstorms by late in the day.

As we get into next week, we are looking at some unsettled weather. So, Monday & Tuesday will be partly sunny, but there is also the chance for a few showers popping up each afternoon.

Your MAX Advantage Weather Team will be watching those storms for later in the day, and if any of them get out of hand and turn strong or severe, we’ll keep you posted, on-air, online, and on your mobile device. -Gary

