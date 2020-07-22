BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - There will be some scattered showers and possibly a few thunderstorms through this evening, especially in southern parts of our region.

Some of the thunderstorms could be strong with gusty winds and possibly some small hail, mainly in our far southern areas near the MA border.

Thursday will be a very similar day to today, with more clouds, and more scattered showers and thunderstorms.

Skies will clear out Thursday night, setting us up with some beautiful weather for Friday and Saturday. We’ll get the sunshine back, and temperatures will be creeping up into the mid to upper 80s.

Sunday will start out with some sunshine, but be aware the next weather system will approach with the chance for showers and possible thunderstorms during the afternoon.

Monday and Tuesday will be unsettled as well, with variable cloudiness, and the chance for a few showers from time to time.

I hope you all have a chance to get outside and enjoy this summer weather, but keep your WCAX weather app handy so you can keep an eye on the radar for possible showers and thunderstorms!

