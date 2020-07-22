BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Tuesday was the kind of day we’d like to see more of in the month of July, and likely by the end of the week there will be more in store. On Wednesday it will be back to the humidity with scattered showers and afternoon thunderstorms.

The best chance of showers on Wednesday morning will be across the southern counties. By the afternoon showers and thunderstorms will spread from west to east all across the region, and continue into the evening hours. Dewpoints will be on the rise but temperatures should hold close to where they were on Tuesday, in the upper 70s and low 80s.

Conditions will remain unsettled on Thursday with the chance for a few showers or a thunderstorm. By Friday, high pressure settles back in, and we’ll see a return to sunnier skies. Most of the weekend should be in good shape as well with partly sunny skies Saturday and Sunday. Look for the chance of maybe a late day shower on Sunday, with weekend highs in the low 80s.

Copyright 2020 WCAX. All rights reserved.