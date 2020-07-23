Advertisement

13 nuns die from coronavirus at convent outside Detroit

Published: Jul. 23, 2020 at 3:20 AM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
LIVONIA, Mich. (CNN) - A convent outside Detroit has faced devastating losses from the coronavirus. Thirteen sisters died from the disease, and 17 are still suffering its effects.

At the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic in March, the Felician Sisters Convent in Livonia, Michigan, implemented a no-visitors rule and restricted group activities, according to the Global Sisters Report. But the virus spread swiftly through the convent in April.

In total, 13 sisters have died from COVID-19 – with a dozen passing away in just one month.

The first death, which claimed the life of a 99-year-old nun, was on Good Friday. The youngest victim was 69. The 13th sister initially survived the virus but died from its effects in June.

“We grieve for each of our sisters who has passed during the time of the pandemic throughout the province, and we greatly appreciate all of those who are holding us in prayer and supporting us in a number of ways,” said Sister Mary Christopher Moore, provincial minister of Our Lady of Hope Province.

Many of those who survived the virus, 17 in total, are still suffering.

“Some of our sisters who have had COVID-19 are struggling to recover from a variety of effects, including continuing weakness, respiratory issues and more,” read a statement released by Felician Sisters in early July.

The women were among about 50 nuns who live and work on the 360-acre campus.

