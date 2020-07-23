Advertisement

2 White House campus cafeterias closed by virus

Published: Jul. 23, 2020 at 11:08 AM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) – Two White House campus cafeterias have been closed after a person involved in food service tested positive for the coronavirus.

Pamela Pennington, a spokesperson for the U.S. General Services Administration, says numerous protocols were in place at the locations, including the use of masks and gloves, plastic shielding at check out and no dine-in service.

She says the White House Medical Unit has performed contact tracing and determined the risk of transmission to others is low.

The White House and the president’s re-election campaign have seen numerous positive cases, including one of the president’s personal valets, the vice president’s press secretary, Secret Service agents and campaign events staff.

The president, vice president, senior staff and those in contact with the president are tested regularly.

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

Viral video: 79-year-old man meets Good Samaritans along cross-country journey

Updated: Jul. 27, 2020 at 6:04 PM EDT
Recurring recording of NBC15 News at 10 p.m. Sunday edition

National Politics

Michael Cohen ordered to be released from prison

Updated: moments ago
|
By LARRY NEUMEISTER Associated Press
A Judge on Thursday ordered Michael Cohen be released from prison, calling his return to jail retaliation for a planned book on President Donald Trump.

News

Remaining stranded ski workers head home to Peru

Updated: 6 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
The last of the remaining foreign ski workers who have been stranded at Vermont’s Jay Peak resort during the coronavirus pandemic were on their way home to Peru on Thursday, officials said.

News

Vermont photographer snaps headshots for the unemployed

Updated: 9 minutes ago
|
By Kevin Gaiss
In Burlington, local photographer and president of Story Works, Paul Richardson took professional headshots for free for the unemployed on Wednesday.

News

NY Senate approves Adirondack road salt study

Updated: 11 minutes ago
|
By WCAX News Team
The amount of road salt on state highways in the Adirondack Park is being discussed among lawmakers.

Latest News

News

Orleans County town disbands fire department

Updated: 12 minutes ago
|
By WCAX News Team
The town of Albany will be without its fire department for the next two weeks after the selectboard says it failed to resolve “operational concerns.”

News

Police: man fired shots at Moretown home

Updated: 14 minutes ago
|
By WCAX News Team
A man is expected in court Thursday morning after police say he fired shots at home in Moretown.

Back To School

Teachers’ rep: NH schools need full staffing, phased reopening

Updated: 16 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Before schools reopen, districts need full staffing and funding, a phased reopening plan, and health and safety agreements for staff and students, New Hampshire’s largest teacher’s union said in a series of steps it released Wednesday.

National Politics

White House drops payroll tax cut from virus aid after GOP allies object; more stimulus checks expected

Updated: 26 minutes ago
|
By LISA MASCARO and ANDREW TAYLOR
The White House has dropped a bid to cut Social Security payroll taxes as Republicans unveil a $1 trillion COVID-19 rescue package on Thursday, ceding to opposition to the idea among top Senate allies.

News

Firefighter injured in South Burlington hotel fire

Updated: 26 minutes ago
|
By WCAX News Team
On Wednesday night, the South Burlington Fire Department received a call after smoke came out of one of the rooms in the third floor.

Coronavirus

Postponed Tokyo Olympics hit 1-year-to-go mark -- again

Updated: 27 minutes ago
|
By STEPHEN WADE AP Sports Writer
The COVID-19 pandemic postponed the 2020 Olympics and pushed back the opening to July 23, 2021.