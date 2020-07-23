Advertisement

Champlain Valley Superintendents Association puts forth reopening plans

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The Champlain Valley Superintendents Association sent an email to families on Wednesday, outlining a proposal on reopening schools this fall.

In short, it's hybrid learning. Pre-K to 12th-grade students will be divided into two groups.

Students will have in-person learning two days a week: Mondays and Tuesdays or Thursdays and Fridays.

Wednesdays will be used for individualized support to students, planning, and professional learning for teachers and to deep clean the buildings.

All teachers, students, and staff must wear masks and social distance.

Family members will be grouped together whenever possible.

Superintendent David Young said: "We acknowledge the hardships that hybrid and full remote models may place on families, including our own faculty and staff. That said, please understand there are many moving pieces to these plans, and we will need to adapt as the situation surrounding COVID-19 evolves and we receive further guidance from the Agency of Education and the Department of Health."

The school district says it will send out a follow-up email with a survey they want you to fill out.

