Could Burlington seize CityPlace property under eminent domain?

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Mayor Miro Weinberger says the city may sue the developer pulling out of the massive CityPlace project in Burlington’s downtown.

Weinberger says Burlington may sue Brookfield for ownership of the right-of-way connecting St. Paul and Pine streets. The city could take control of the entire CityPlace pit.

Vermont Law School Professor Jared Carter says eminent domain is the power of the government to seize private property to be used for public benefit like for pipelines, parks, hospitals and highways.

"I'm not necessarily saying that's the right approach, but it is an approach the city has under urban renewal laws and under U.S. Supreme Court precedent to engage in, either for perhaps a small piece of the property if they want to connect the roads or the entire property," Carter said.

Carter says pursuing that avenue would cost the city, as it would have to buy the land from Brookfield or Devonwood.

But once the purchase is made, the city and its residents could decide how best to utilize the space, like selling it to another developer or establishing it as a public park. If it’s a public space, the city would no longer receive tax payments on it and taxpayers would pay for upkeep instead.

