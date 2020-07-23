COVID testing 101

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - There's been a lot of discussion the past couple of weeks about different types of tests to figure out if someone has been exposed to COVID-19, and keeping them all straight can be confusing.

Our Cat Viglienzoni spoke with Dr. Christi Wojewoda, director of UVM Medical Center’s Clinical Microbiology Lab, to break down the differences between the tests.

To learn more about the race to create a COVID vaccine, watch “You Can Quote Me” this Sunday at 7:30 a.m. for a discussion with Dr. Eyal Ameil, a UVM immunology researcher.

Copyright 2020 WCAX. All rights reserved.