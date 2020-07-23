Advertisement

Cuomo tells young people now is not the time to ‘fight for your right to party’

Published: Jul. 23, 2020 at 3:40 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
New York (WCAX) - New York Governor Andrew Cuomo is telling young New Yorkers to smarten up.

The governor says the state is seeing an increase in COVID-19 cases among 21 to 30-year-olds. He says it's because young people are not following guidelines. Instead, they are gathering and not wearing masks and social distancing.

"They've been locked up for a long time. We like to socialize -- I get it. You don't wear masks, the virus spreads. This is not the time to fight for your right to party. I respect your right to party, I fully respect it, but let's be smart about it," Cuomo said.

Cuomo unveiled a PSA urging younger New Yorkers to abide by the health precautions. He cited one Fourth of July party in Albany area that resulted in 30 new cases of the virus.

Cuomo says the other threat facing New York is travelers coming in from states with high case numbers.

Copyright 2020 WCAX. All rights reserved.

