Essex looking for residents to weigh in on racism and police relations

Essex Police Department sign
Essex Police Department sign(WCAX)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Jul. 23, 2020 at 7:49 AM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
ESSEX, Vt. (WCAX) - Essex Town leaders are asking residents to weigh in on racism and police-community relations.

We’re told the policies and practices of not only the police department but the entire municipality will be examined to root out racism and implicit bias.

The goal is to lay the foundation for changes in attitudes and in practice.

Town leaders say the survey takes about two minutes and they’ll use the responses to develop a plan of action.

