Essex looking for residents to weigh in on racism and police relations

ESSEX, Vt. (WCAX) - Essex Town leaders are asking residents to weigh in on racism and police-community relations.

We’re told the policies and practices of not only the police department but the entire municipality will be examined to root out racism and implicit bias.

The goal is to lay the foundation for changes in attitudes and in practice.

Town leaders say the survey takes about two minutes and they’ll use the responses to develop a plan of action.

Copyright 2020 WCAX. All rights reserved.