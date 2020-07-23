Hinesburg’s largest-ever development project up for review

HINESBURG, Vt. (WCAX) - The largest development project ever planned for Hinesburg is up for review next month.

The Haystack Crossing complex would be a mixed-use development on Route 116 north of Kinney Drugs in what's currently an empty field.

When it's all done, it would bring 180 housing units, including a mix of apartments and homes, and senior and affordable housing. There would also be commercial space for businesses to move in.

Hinesburg Planning and Zoning Director Alex Weinhagen told us it’s been in the works since 2014 and fits the vision the town set for development back in 2009.

"The devil's in the details, of course, and that's the stage of the review process that we're in now, having discussions about how the streetscapes work, how wide the greenbelt should be, what the traffic impact will be on the community-- that's a significant concern in Hinesburg-- and stormwater impacts and the like," Weinhagen said.

He says this project has several more steps before it's cleared to break ground, including an Act 250 review. The next Development Review Board hearing for Haystack Crossing is on August 4.

We asked what the revenue to Hinesburg would be and the town estimates this project will bring in about $210,000 in additional municipal taxes, as well as $193,000 in water/sewer fees each year.

The developers would also pay more than $2.5 million in one-time fees to the town for other amenities.

The added expense to the town is about $1 million upfront and maybe $80,000 or so each year.

Copyright 2020 WCAX. All rights reserved.