Advertisement

Hinesburg’s largest-ever development project up for review

Hinesburg
Hinesburg(WCAX)
By Cat Viglienzoni
Published: Jul. 23, 2020 at 4:22 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HINESBURG, Vt. (WCAX) - The largest development project ever planned for Hinesburg is up for review next month.

The Haystack Crossing complex would be a mixed-use development on Route 116 north of Kinney Drugs in what's currently an empty field.

When it's all done, it would bring 180 housing units, including a mix of apartments and homes, and senior and affordable housing. There would also be commercial space for businesses to move in.

Hinesburg Planning and Zoning Director Alex Weinhagen told us it’s been in the works since 2014 and fits the vision the town set for development back in 2009.

"The devil's in the details, of course, and that's the stage of the review process that we're in now, having discussions about how the streetscapes work, how wide the greenbelt should be, what the traffic impact will be on the community-- that's a significant concern in Hinesburg-- and stormwater impacts and the like," Weinhagen said.

He says this project has several more steps before it's cleared to break ground, including an Act 250 review. The next Development Review Board hearing for Haystack Crossing is on August 4.

We asked what the revenue to Hinesburg would be and the town estimates this project will bring in about $210,000 in additional municipal taxes, as well as $193,000 in water/sewer fees each year.

The developers would also pay more than $2.5 million in one-time fees to the town for other amenities.

The added expense to the town is about $1 million upfront and maybe $80,000 or so each year.

Copyright 2020 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Vermonter vying to become US ambassador to Peru

Updated: moments ago
A Vermonter and Middlebury graduate is the nominee for U.S. ambassador to Peru.

Back To School

NH school districts chart their own reopening plans

Updated: 11 minutes ago
|
By Adam Sullivan
Individual school districts in New Hampshire are taking the lead when it comes to formulating back to school protocols, and school officials in Hanover says those plans are still evolving.

News

Vermont goes virtual for job fair series

Updated: 18 minutes ago
|
By Christina Guessferd
The Vermont Department of Labor is trying to make it easier for those who are unemployed to find work.

News

Could Burlington seize CityPlace property under eminent domain?

Updated: 42 minutes ago
|
By Christina Guessferd
The mayor says Burlington may sue for ownership of the right-of-way connecting St. Paul and Pine streets. The city could take control of the entire CityPlace pit.

Latest News

News

Cuomo tells young people now is not the time to ‘fight for your right to party’

Updated: 50 minutes ago
The governor says the state is seeing an increase in COVID-19 cases among 21 to 30-year-olds because young people are not following guidelines.

News

WATCH LIVE: Sununu to provide update on COVID-19 efforts in New Hampshire

Updated: 1 hours ago
Providing more coronavirus-related data on race and ethnicity and promoting testing awareness among high-risk populations, especially people of color, are among the recommendations of a group working on strategies to address disproportionate impacts of the pandemic in New Hampshire.

AP

Missing woman’s family wants marker where she was last seen

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The family of a missing woman has applied for a historical marker to be placed at the roadside where she was last seen in 2004.

AP

NY lawmakers vote to pause facial recognition in schools

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The New York Legislature has passed a two-year moratorium on the use of facial recognition in schools.

News

Latest coronavirus numbers -- WCAX continuing coverage

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By WCAX
The latest numbers on the coronavirus in our region and other important information.

News

Police: Man fired shots at Moretown home

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WCAX News Team
A man is expected in court Thursday morning after police say he fired shots at home in Moretown.