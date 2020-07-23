Advertisement

Lawsuit dropped against city of Claremont over fatal officer-involved shooting

File photo
File photo(WCAX)
Published: Jul. 23, 2020 at 9:18 AM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLAREMONT, N.H. (AP) - The mother of a man who was fatally shot by a police officer in New Hampshire in 2016 has dropped a lawsuit against the former officer and the city where it happened.

The Valley News reports a lawyer representing Cody LaFont’s mother said the case was taking a serious emotional toll on the family. LaFont’s mother, Tracy McEachern, said in her lawsuit her son was suffering severe depression when he called police for help at his house in Claremont in 2016. She accused Kibbe of excessive force.

Conclusion in fatal NH shooting revised after officer's conduct

The New Hampshire Attorney General’s Office initially ruled that Kibbe was “legally justified” in shooting LaFont, but amended the finding in October after Kibbe’s credibility was called into question in an unrelated case.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

Latest News

News

Champlain Valley Superintendents Association puts forth reopening plans

Updated: moments ago
|
By WCAX News Team
The Champlain Valley Superintendents Association sent an email to families on Wednesday, outlining a proposal on reopening schools this fall.

AP

Teachers’ rep: NH schools need full staffing, phased reopening

Updated: moments ago
|
By Associated Press
Before schools reopen, districts need full staffing and funding, a phased reopening plan, and health and safety agreements for staff and students, New Hampshire’s largest teacher’s union said in a series of steps it released Wednesday.

News

Orleans County town disbands fire department

Updated: 7 minutes ago
|
By WCAX News Team
The town of Albany will be without its fire department for the next two weeks after the selectboard says it failed to resolve “operational concerns.”

News

Republican candidates take virtual stage for gubernatorial debate

Updated: 11 minutes ago
|
By WCAX News Team
Five republicans take the virtual debate stage.

Latest News

News

Vermont photographer snaps headshots for the unemployed

Updated: 50 minutes ago
|
By Kevin Gaiss
In Burlington, local photographer and president of Story Works, Paul Richardson took professional headshots for free for the unemployed on Wednesday.

News

Essex looking for residents to weigh in on racism and police relations

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By WCAX News Team
Essex town leaders are asking residents to weigh in on racism and police-community relations.

News

Firefighter injured in South Burlington hotel fire

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By WCAX News Team
On Wednesday night, the South Burlington Fire Department received a call after smoke came out of one of the rooms in the third floor.

News

NY Senate approves Adirondack road salt study

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By WCAX News Team
The amount of road salt on state highways in the Adirondack Park is being discussed among lawmakers.

News

Police: man fired shots at Moretown home

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WCAX News Team
A man is expected in court Thursday morning after police say he fired shots at home in Moretown.

News

Vermont photographer takes headshots

Updated: 2 hours ago
A headshot can make you stand out in an application but they often come with a hefty price tag. That's where one nationwide initiative took over.