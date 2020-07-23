Lawsuit dropped against city of Claremont over fatal officer-involved shooting

CLAREMONT, N.H. (AP) - The mother of a man who was fatally shot by a police officer in New Hampshire in 2016 has dropped a lawsuit against the former officer and the city where it happened.

The Valley News reports a lawyer representing Cody LaFont’s mother said the case was taking a serious emotional toll on the family. LaFont’s mother, Tracy McEachern, said in her lawsuit her son was suffering severe depression when he called police for help at his house in Claremont in 2016. She accused Kibbe of excessive force.

The New Hampshire Attorney General’s Office initially ruled that Kibbe was “legally justified” in shooting LaFont, but amended the finding in October after Kibbe’s credibility was called into question in an unrelated case.

