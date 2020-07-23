Marlboro College sold to nonprofit Democracy Builders

MARLBORO, Vt. (WCAX) - Marlboro College is sold.

Now, the nonprofit Democracy Builders plans to launch a new type of school on the campus next year for students in grades 11 through 14.

The students will be from diverse backgrounds and the first in their families to go to college.

The program is set to launch next year.

Emerson College bought the rest of Marlboro’s assets.

