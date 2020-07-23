Missing woman’s family wants marker where she was last seen

HAVERHILL, N.H. (AP) - The family of a missing woman has applied for a historical marker to be placed at the roadside where she was last seen in 2004.

The Caledonian Record reported Wednesday that Maura Murray’s family is seeking support for their application to install a historical marker on a road in Haverhill, New Hampshire.

The family has tied a blue ribbon on a roadside tree as a remembrance, but wrote on a website dedicated to Murray that the landowner plans to cut the tree down.

Maura Murray was a 21-year-old nursing student at the University of Massachusetts when she disappeared.

